Ledgeview creates four bike loops giving residents more recreation options

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) Summer is the perfect time to jump on a bicycle and ride. And the town of Ledgeview has created four bike loops that they hope area residents enjoy.

For many there is nothing like a bicycle ride down a scenic path on a summer day. After a year and a half of planning the town of Ledgeview has created four routes sure to please bicyclists of all abilities.

“They go from beginner to more serious terrain, they range in length from four miles to eight miles,” said Legdeview Supervisor Cullen Peltier.

These newly created Ledgeview Loops Bike Routes have names like Ledgeview Park, The Rollercoaster, Diary Aire and Money Maker.

Supervisor Peltier says they were created based on feedback from residents who are eager for more recreational opportunities, as well as non-motorized connections to adjacent communities.

“It’s encouraging people to get out there and bike and walk, things like that,” said Peltier. “Our goal on the Parks Board is to make the community as connected as possible.”

“Ledgeview has done an amazing job of identifying what their core values area,” said Peter Flucke, owner of We Bike etc.

Flucke was hired by the town to help them develop the loops which take advantage of the community’s natural beauty. He says this town knows the value of their vistas.

“They want their residents to be able to walk, they want their residents to be able to bike and they want to protect the environmental quality in that community,” Flucke said.

“The goal of that is to make Ledgeview a more pedestrian and biker friendly community. To draw other people in our community to use the resources and see the natural resources we have in our community,” Peltier said.

A place where these new bike loops are considered a priority.

The Ledgeview Park and Rollercoaster loops have been marked. Signs for Dairy Aire and Money Maker will be marked next year.