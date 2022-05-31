GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular artist is scheduled to perform an August concert at the Resch Plaza.

In a press release, a concert featuring Lee Brice with special guest Spencer Crandall was announced for August 4. The concert starts at 7 p.m at the Resch Plaza which is in front of the Resch Expo and Resch Center.

Officials say that tickets go on sale on June 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 800-895-0071 or at the Ticket Star box office inside the Resch Center.

All tickets are standing general admission and can be bought for $59 in advance or $69 on the day of the show. There are VIP GA pit tickets that can be purchased for $79.

Brice reportedly has over three billion on-demand streams and over 3.6 billion spins on Pandora.