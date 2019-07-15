Lee Snodgrass to run for State Assembly seat in Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Shortly after State Rep. Amanda Stuck announced her candidacy for the Congressional seat currently held by Mike Gallagher, Democrat Lee Snodgrass threw her hat in the ring to become Stuck’s potential successor in Wisconsin’s 57th Assembly District.

Snodgrass is no stranger to politics in the Fox Valley. In 2018, she ran against State Senator Roger Roth in the 19th Senate District. However, her campaign was unsuccessful as Roth retained his seat with 53% of the votes. Snodgrass is also the current chair of the Democratic Party of Outagamie County, as well as the 2nd Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

In the statement announcing her candidacy, Snodgrass says she hopes to carry on the tradition of female leadership in the 57th district. She also believes her experience campaigning in 2018 will help her in 2020 and in Madison.

“While campaigning last summer for state Senate I met so many neighbors still struggling to make ends meet, whether it be the need for affordable healthcare or safe roads that don’t cause costly repairs to their vehicles. There is a deep frustration with inaction in Madison and I have built a reputation in my work as someone who gets things done. I love our state, I love the Fox Valley and I want to help make it a place where all our residents have equal opportunity to thrive–not just get by.” Lee Snodgrass, candidate for Wisconsin’s 57th Assembly District

Snodgrass plans to officially launch her campaign in the fall of 2019. The 57th Assembly seat has been held by Democrats since the 2008 general election.

For more information on Snodgrass’ campaign, click this link.