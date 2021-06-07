FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: I-41 NB left lane near Kaukauna is cleared

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday, June 7, the left lane on I-41 NB has been cleared.

There are no further details regarding the crash have been released at the time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Left lane closed on I-41 near Kaukauna

MONDAY 06/07/2021 4:43 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV)- The I-41 NB’s left lane is temporarily closed Monday, June 7.

A crash occurred on the highway near CTH JJ, right outside the City of Kaukauna. Officials believe the lane closure will last for about an hour.

No additional details have been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as more information emerges.

