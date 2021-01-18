UPDATE: Right lane now closed, two incidents within 1.5 miles on I-41 S in Fond du Lac

MONDAY 1/18/2021 9:00 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A second crash that occurred about 1.5 miles north of the earlier crash has caused the right lane of I-41 S to be closed.

The estimated duration is one hour.

Authorities are on the scene.

This incident is about 1.5 miles north of the earlier crash that led to a vehicle being upside down. Both incidents are still being worked on, and are not cleared.

No information on how the accident occurred.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Left lane closed on I-41 South in Fond du Lac as a car is upside down

MONDAY 1/18/2021 8:19 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane on I-41 in Fond du Lac near Mile Marker 109, is closed due to a crash.

Authorities are on the scene.

The estimated duration is one hour.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.