UPDATE: Lane reopens on SB I-41 at WIS 441 near Kaukauna

SUNDAY 12/26/2021 12:23 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on southbound I-41 at WIS 441, near Kaukauna, have reopened after a Sunday morning crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the crash has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

Original Story: Left lane closed on SB I-41 at WIS 441 due to crash

SUNDAY 12/26/2021 11:50 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane on southbound I-41 at WIS 441 is closed due to a Sunday morning crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a crash occurred on southbound 1-41 at WIS 441 resulting in the left lane closing.

Officials expect the closure will last around 2 hours. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide details as it progresses.