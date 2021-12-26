UPDATE: Lane reopens on SB I-41 at WIS 441 near Kaukauna

SUNDAY 12/26/2021 12:23 p.m.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on southbound I-41 at WIS 441, near Kaukauna, have reopened after a Sunday morning crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the crash has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.
Original Story: Left lane closed on SB I-41 at WIS 441 due to crash
SUNDAY 12/26/2021 11:50 a.m.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane on southbound I-41 at WIS 441 is closed due to a Sunday morning crash.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a crash occurred on southbound 1-41 at WIS 441 resulting in the left lane closing.
Officials expect the closure will last around 2 hours. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene.
Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide details as it progresses.