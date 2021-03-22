FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-41 SB near Appleton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY 3/22/2021 8:48 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash has been cleared and all lanes of I-41 southbound in Appleton are now open.

There is still no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Left lane of I-41 SB near Appleton closed due to crash

MONDAY 3/22/2021 8:12 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the left lane of I-41 southbound in Appleton.

The left lane of I-41 southbound near Gillette Street has been closed due to the crash.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

The duration of the closure is expected to last one hour.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

FC Wisconsin helps athletes juggle club and high school soccer

The Driveway