UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-41 SB near Appleton

MONDAY 3/22/2021 8:48 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash has been cleared and all lanes of I-41 southbound in Appleton are now open.

There is still no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Left lane of I-41 SB near Appleton closed due to crash

MONDAY 3/22/2021 8:12 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the left lane of I-41 southbound in Appleton.

The left lane of I-41 southbound near Gillette Street has been closed due to the crash.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

The duration of the closure is expected to last one hour.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.