UPDATE: Left lanes of I-41 NB & SB reopened in Outagamie County

THURSDAY 9/30/2021 8:34 a.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash that closed the left lanes of both I-41 southbound and northbound has been cleared.

According to authorities, all lanes are now open and the incident was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Left lanes of I-41 NB & SB in Little Chute closed due to a crash

THURSDAY 9/30/2021 7:18 a.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the left lanes of both I-41 northbound and southbound in Little Chute.

According to officials, the incident happened on I-41 near Holland Road around 6:50 a.m. The lanes are expected to be closed for two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

A dense fog rolled into Northeast Wisconsin Thursday morning.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.