LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 23 between I-43 and WIS 32 now open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SATURDAY 2/13/2021 2:21 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The WisDOT reports all lanes on WIS 23 between I-43 and WIS 32 are now open following a crash that took place on Saturday afternoon.

Original Story: Left lanes on WIS 23 between I-43 and WIS 32 near Sheboygan closed due to crash

SATURDAY 2/13/1:15 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the left lanes going in each direction on WIS 23 between I-43 and WIS 32 are closed due to a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash occurred at around 12:40 p.m., on southbound I-43 near the city of Sheboygan.

WisDOT says they expect a two-hour lane closure. Local 5 will continue to follow the story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

Freedom boys claim share of NEC, De Pere edges Notre Dame

Two Rivers' Bianchi eyes fourth state individual title

New Normal: PA announcers bring sense of normalcy during unusual season

Sectional hockey tickets punched & girls basketball playoffs tip off

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race