UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 23 between I-43 and WIS 32 now open

SATURDAY 2/13/2021 2:21 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The WisDOT reports all lanes on WIS 23 between I-43 and WIS 32 are now open following a crash that took place on Saturday afternoon.

Original Story: Left lanes on WIS 23 between I-43 and WIS 32 near Sheboygan closed due to crash

SATURDAY 2/13/1:15 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the left lanes going in each direction on WIS 23 between I-43 and WIS 32 are closed due to a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash occurred at around 12:40 p.m., on southbound I-43 near the city of Sheboygan.

WisDOT says they expect a two-hour lane closure. Local 5 will continue to follow the story and provide updates as they become available.