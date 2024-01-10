GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The “Legacy Hotel” is open for business, and is located on Brett Farve Pass. The hotel features a fitness center, cafe, and over 100 suites. Owner Vicki Fabry says the hotel will complement Lambeau Field.

“Being in the neighborhood for 20 years, we know what a great neighborhood this is. We know what it does, we know what it can bring, we know what it adds to the city of Green Bay. We were actually going to do it next door, but this was a much better opportunity as far as the location,” stated Fabry.

Construction on the hotel began in 2018. President of Rodac Development and Construction Rich Otradovec says it took years to perfect the layout of the hotel.

“The suites and the extent of what we did with the rooftop bar creating this atrium was something that kind of came along a little bit later, so there were a lot of things that were kind of designed and added on the fly, so to speak, a very detailed project but it turned out nice,” explained Otradovec.

Fabry aims to provide a warm and affordable welcome for tourists and residents.

“We’re not going to overprice anything. To us, it’s more important to give people the experience, get them in the door, let them have a wonderful experience in Green Bay so we will be price dry also from food and beverage to room rates and we hope people appreciate that as well,” said Fabry.

Hotel representatives add the NFL is looking to use their rooms during the 2025 NFL Draft.