Legacy Hotel to break ground in 2022, a block away from Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Legacy Hotel is planning to build a block away from Lambeau Field and is scheduled to officially break ground in early 2022.

According to a release, the six-story “upscale boutique” hotel will feature several social spaces – including a rooftop terrace bar, farm-to-table restaurant, coffee lounge, and several small to midsize meeting rooms.

Organizers say there will be a large atrium that will focus as the centerpiece for the ground level and serve as an event space for larger groups and weddings.

They go on to explain the hotel will showcase a design and functionality inspired by the proud tradition of Green Bay – right on Brett Favre Pass, next to the Resch Center.

Hotel personnel tells Local 5 full approval was given by Green Bay city leaders Tuesday night.

Joining the Legends District

The new building will be a part of the Legends District in Green Bay. Like the Stadium District in Ashwaubenon, Green Bay’s Legends District works toward attracting game day customers while also accomodating those who live near Lambeau Field.

Officials say they hope it creates a year-round recreational draw that will go beyond football weekends and pull in visitors from across the state and country.

The release says Legacy Hotel is receiving backing and expertise from the hotel development and management group, Legendary Hospitality, which has worked with multiple properties, including the historic Miami Biltmore Hotel and more recently The Hotel Retlaw, a historic rehabilitation project in Fond du Lac.

Hotel officials say Performa created the layout and rendition of the building spaces and the contractor of record will be RODAC, an established Wisconsin-based builder.

The new hotel is scheduled to open around the Spring of 2023.