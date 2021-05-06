Legalizing marijuana among the 380+ items removed from Gov. Evers’ budget

State Rep. Mark Born, co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee, defends cutting hundreds of Gov. Tony Evers proposals, calling them unrealistic during a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

(WFRV) – Hundreds of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ priorities, including legalizing marijuana, raising $1 billion in taxes and expanding collective bargaining rights, have been killed by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee.

Lawmakers are taking their first votes Thursday in writing the next state budget. Republicans essentially scrapped the Democratic governor’s entire two-year proposal.

Among the items that were removed from the governor’s budget are:

Legalize marijuana

Raise the minimum wage

Modernize the unemployment insurance system

Allow undocumented Wisconsinites to get a driver’s license

Reform the juvenile justice system and adult criminal justice system

They instead are building off the current budget, The Joint Finance Committee voted to remove nearly 400 of Evers’ proposals.

“We simply cannot afford for politics to get in the way of making sure we can recover and bounce back from this pandemic. Republicans have obstructed our ability to beat this virus every step of the way, and now they’re playing politics with our economic recovery,” says Gov. Evers.

Evers, in a Thursday letter to Republican leaders, called gutting his budget “ill-advised.” Republicans say they are also eyeing a tax cut.

The full list of items that were removed from Gov. Evers’ budget can be viewed online.