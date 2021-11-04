GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ledge n' dairy: Green Bay one of top 10 U.S. cities ordering Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chip Milkshake

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’re moving away from pumpkin spice and everything nice to snowflakes and peppermint shakes.

On November 1, Chick-fil-A’s seasonal Peppermint Chip Milkshake made its long-awaited return to the menu with plans of sticking around until early January.

This fan-favorite peppermint-flavored shake is hand-spun and made with Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert, chips of peppermint bark, and is topped off with a generous serving of whipped cream and cherry on top for the win.

While this sweet treat is beloved by many, a recent list released by Chick-fil-A is recognizing the residents of Green Bay as some of this shake’s top consumers.

According to Chick-fil-A , Green Bay is one of 10 cities across the U.S. that caved to their cravings last year and ordered more Peppermint Chip Shakes than any other part of the country.

Top 10 U.S. cities that purchased Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshakes in 2020

10. Twin Falls, Idaho
9. Missoula, Montana
8. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
7. Boise, Idaho
6. Green Bay, Wisconsin
5. Harrisonburg, Virginia
4. Plattsburgh, New York
3. Idaho Falls, Idaho
2. Bangor, Maine
1. Salt Lake City, Utah

And now you can join Green Bay residents in getting into the holiday spirit with a Peppermint Chip Milkshake by visiting a Chick-fil-A restaurant near you.

