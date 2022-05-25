NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Have a license plate that looks like it is missing a few characters? Well, one police department is reminding drivers to make sure the plates are readable.

The Neenah Police Department says it gets plenty of questions about what to do if a license plate’s coating has peeled off. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has a form that can be filled out to get a replacement.

The WisDOT form charges four dollars for a standard license plate replacement/duplicate. Prices can vary for personalized plates as well as different types of plates. The form says that non-personalized plates can arrive within one to two weeks.

Photo courtesy of Neenah Police Department

More information about replacing license plates can be found on the WisDOT’s website.