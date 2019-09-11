Legislation announced for Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway

KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) — Legislation has been announced to create the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway.

Senator Duey Stroebel and Representative Timothy Ramthun announced the legislation Wednesday to create the Memorial Highway, permit directional signs to the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum, and place the memorial on official Wisconsin maps.

The event began with a moment of silence at 9:28am – the exact time the north tower collapsed; Andrea was on the 92nd floor.

The Memorial, designed by a Kewaskum High School graduate, is intended to serve to honor not only those who perished – including Kewaskum graduate and St. Norbert College alumni Andrea Lyn Haberman – but those who responded to the atrocity of 9/11.

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial will be located in the Village of Kewaskum on Highway 45 (1308 Fond Du Lac Ave) directly in front of the Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building.​

“With the foresight and support of Senator Stroebel and Representative Ramthum in sponsoring the bill to designate a portion of Highway 28 on state maps as the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway, visitors will be directed to this important touchstone to an event which altered the course of our country eighteen years ago today,” says Gordon Haberman, father of Andrea and president of the volunteer memorial organizing committee, Kewaskum Remembers.

Haberman’s family story was told in the 2011 book, Just a Few Sleeps Away: A Family’s Discovery of Good and Evil in the Aftermath of 9/11, by Milwaukee author Mike Nichols.

“As Americans, it is tremendously important that we never forget the attacks of September 11, 2001,” says Representative Ramthun, “With this bill, our goal is increase awareness of a place where people can learn about and reflect on the September 11 attacks and all those impacted. A place not just for Kewaskum or Washington County, but for the entire state as well.”

Also speaking at the press conference were Washington County Administrator Joshua Schoemann, Kewaskum Statesman Publisher and Gold Star Father Andrew Johnson, and New York Ground Zero Volunteer and Jefferson County resident Vicki Milbrath. Stroebel and Ramthun are joined by bill co-authors Senator Alberta Darling, Representatives Robert Brooks, Rick Gundrum and Janel Brandtjen.

Wisconsinites may become part of the memorial by buying a brick on the memorial’s website.