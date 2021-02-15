GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Legislation introduced to rename Walnut St. Bridge after Packers great Bart Starr

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bart Starr Public Memorial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV ) – Three Wisconsin lawmakers have introduced legislation to change the name of a Green Bay bridge.

Representative David Steffen, John Macco and Kristina Shelton, along with Senator Eric Wimberger has asked to designate the Walnut Street Bridge as the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

In a statement, the lawmakers looked to Starr’s legacy as a Green Bay Packer, both on and off the field as a reason to make the change.

Shortly after Starr passed away in May 2019, the City of Green Bay introduced also introduced a resolution to name the Walnut Street Bridge after Starr.

It’s not known when or if the legislation will be taken up.

