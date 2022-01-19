Legislators OK new contract for state troopers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin State Patrol looking for new recruits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A legislative committee has signed off on a new two-year contract for Wisconsin’s state troopers.

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations approved the deal unanimously Wednesday with no discussion.

The contract provides a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each of the two years, with lump-sum payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked dating back to Jan. 5, 2020.

Each step along the troopers’ pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6, 2021.

The deal is still subject to approval from the full Senate and Assembly and Gov. Tony Evers would have to sign it before it can take effect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball