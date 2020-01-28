Leighton Interactive to open new offices off Broadway in Rail Yard District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What used to be blight, underutilized property is now the Rail Yard District and, after today, they will have one more resident added to their growing list.

Leighton Interactive, a digital marketing company serving many businesses throughout the Midwest, will be just the newest residents to call the Rail Yard District home. This afternoon, they’ll be hosting a ribbon cutting to commemorate the move as well as the investment being made toward the city. Mayor Eric Genrich is expected to make an appearance as well as Base Companies, the main developer of the Rail Yard, alongside those with Leighton Interactive.

“This office will be the hub for our team to cultivate new ideas and connect with our current and future partners,” said Dan Soldner, President of Leighton Interactive. “New businesses are popping up in renovated districts and legacy businesses are moving to focus more on digital marketing. We are a bold agency with a lot of innovative thoughts and ideas. We are honored and excited to bring our expertise to the area to encourage business growth.”

The Rail Yard District, which is still fairly new, was constructed as an opportunity zone- meaning developers receive federal tax incentive to redevelop the property, encouraging long-term investments in the community.

With multiple clients currently located in Wisconsin, including a handful of remote staff, the Green Bay office of Leighton Interactive will serve current employees, new, and existing clients. Leighton Interactive hopes to partner with businesses in Green Bay in an effort to empower growth in the area.

“The Rail Yard Innovation District has added nearly 300 employees, 26 new businesses, and $95M of committed investment since 2015,” said Paul Belschner, President and CEO of Base Companies, the main developer of the Rail Yard District. “We are fortunate to have companies such as Leighton Interactive contribute to the continuing growth of the Rail Yard. Rail Yard tenants are creating next generation, high-quality jobs that will continue to move Downtown Green Bay forward.”

The digital marketing company will be joining current residents Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin, who just moved in last spring. And according to a press release, they’ll be looking to hire a number of employees to serve clients in the area.