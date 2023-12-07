OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven men, ranging in age from 24-59, were arrested following a ‘lengthy’ drug investigation and search warrant in Oshkosh on Wednesday.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department (OPD), the investigation resulted in a search warrant being issued for a residence in the 1400 block of Walnut Street on December 6.

The investigation and search warrant was conducted by investigators from OPD’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and Detectives and members of OPD’s SWAT team.

As a result of the search warrant, seven men, ranging in age from 24-59, from Oshkosh were taken into custody.

Authorities say that one man was arrested for Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, two were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, three were arrested for violating their Probation/Parole rules and one man was arrested for two outstanding warrants.

No additional information was provided.