GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Leo Frigo Bridge on I-43 has been closed in both directions Monday morning due to a crash and icy conditions.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Police are now working to get bridge salted.

Drivers are being advised to find an alternate route and be extra cautious on the roads.