Officer, woman struck near the Leo Frigo Bridge expected to be okay

UPDATE: 11/6/19 7:50 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Police Department says an officer and a woman will be okay after they were hit by a truck on I-43 near Webster Avenue Wednesday night.

The bridge was closed down in both directions for about an hour as the situation was being handled.

Police say the 9-year veteran officer was helping a woman motorist who was involved in a crash, and that’s when they were struck by the truck in a spinout situation.

Both were transported to the hospital where they were treated and released

More information is expected to be released on Thursday. Local 5 will update this story as more info becomes available.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police say the Leo Frigo Bridge is back open.

The bridge closed earlier Wednesday evening due to crashes on either side of the bridge.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department says the Leo Frigo Bridge is closed in both directions until further notice.

Roads are becoming slick, causing unsafe driving conditions on the bridge and other area roads.

(Below: Traffic can be seen backing up on I-43 at Atkinson Drive. Photo courtesy of Wisconsin DOT.)

(Below: Traffic can be seen backing up on I-43 at Danz Avenue.