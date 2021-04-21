UPDATE: All lanes reopened on Leo Frigo Bridge

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 5:53 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 have been reopened after a crash closed the bridge for over an hour.

According to officials, all lanes are reopened.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Leo Frigo Bridge shut down due to multiple accidents

WEDNESDAY 4/21/2021 5:08 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking motorists to avoid Leo Frigo Bridge due to multiple accidents.

Both northbound and southbound on I-43 are closed, and the incident happened near Atkinson Drive, according to authorities.

The estimated duration of the closure is expected to be two hours.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomesa available.