OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-An Oshkosh small business believes there’s never a bad time for frozen custard, even when it’s still cold outside.

Friday, Feb. 11 was opening day of the 2022 season for Leon’s Frozen Custard in Oshkosh. It has been in business since 1947.

“I had a lady stop in and say I’m so thankful that you guys are open again,” said Jeff Redemann who is the General Manager at Leon’s Frozen Custard.

Customers pull up to Leon’s and order from their cars. Car hop waiters and waitresses take their orders. Redemann said they try to do things the same now as they did when they first opened in 1947. Of course, the menu has expanded since Leon’s first opened.

Leon’s is most famous for its frozen custard.

“The custard is 24 karat gold and that ice cream is like 18 karat gold,” says Redemann.

On Friday, a steady stream of customers continued to pull up to Leon’s during the late morning and early afternoon. Many of the customers who came to Leon’s on its first day in 2022 were longtime customers that have been coming here for their whole lives.



“It’s one of those things where you pass by it and pass by it and then eventually decide I should try it and you oughta try it it’s really extraordinary,” says Warren Lindner.

Lindner said he still hasn’t found a frozen custard flavor that he doesn’t like and always takes his out of town friends to Leon’s when they come and visit Oshkosh.







