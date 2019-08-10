LeRoy Butler comes back to Green Bay to toast Packers’ 100th Birthday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)

On Sunday, the Packers will join the century club, officially turning 100 years old. To mark the occasion, Packers alumni and fans were invited to raise their glasses and wish the Pack a happy 100th at establishments throughout Wisconsin Friday night.

The alumni included Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler, who stopped by the Green Bay Distillery in Ashwaubenon. After spending about half an hour visiting with fans, Butler toasted to the Packers, as fans cheered.

“When you say 100 years in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, that’s what true tradition really is,” Butler told Local 5.

The inventor of the Lambeau Leap explaining that, for him, the Packers fans are what it’s all about.

“Whenever I can get a chance to represent the Packers and thank the fans, get a chance to sign autographs, get some hugs and some high fives, that’s amazing,” he said.

Toasts with other former Packers were also held in Appleton, Madison, and Milwaukee Friday night.

The Packers are hosting a 100th birthday party at the Lambeau Field Atrium on Sunday.