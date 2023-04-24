FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in the City of Fond du Lac had to deploy less-than-lethal impact rounds on an Oconto man walking in the middle of the street with a gun on Monday afternoon.

According to a release, officers were sent to the intersection of Marquette Street and East Merrill Avenue for a report of a man on 911 advising that he was armed with a pistol and walking in the street.

Fond du Lac Police Officers arrived on the scene and located the 23-year-old Oconto man walking in the middle of the street on East Merrill Avenue. The man was still on the phone with the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.

Authorities began talking with the man, but he continuously yelled obscenities and kept telling the officers involved to “shoot him.” During the conversations, officers reported that the man would not remove his right hand from his front sweatshirt pocket.

The man walked into an open parking lot where he continued to press officers to shoot him. He then turned away from officers and then began walking north toward East Rees Street hearing into the direction of a nearby school where students were present.

Less-than-lethal impact munitions were deployed and eventually through negotiations, the man was taken into protective custody without further incident.

“If you are in a mental health crisis, there are many services and support available to you whether you need someone to talk to, you need someone to respond, or you need a place to go,” said the Fond du Lac Police Department.

No additional details were provided.