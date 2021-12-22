Let it snow! Winter Park in Kewaunee ready for season, tubing hills open early for winter break

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – While there may not be much snow on the ground, there is one place along the lakeshore that is doing its best to make snow possible for winter activities. Literally.

Winter Park in Kewaunee is preparing to open up for the season with everything a winter outdoor enthusiast could possibly want – a snow tubing hill, a ski and snowboard hill and a warming chalet. Kewaunee County’s Promotions and Recreation Department has been making their own snow, but they say it’s been a little bit of a battle making it stick because of the recent weather changes, “We’re attempting to make snow for about the third or fourth time, it seems, because the weather keeps warming up on us.”

Dave Meyers, Promotions and Recreation Director says they’ve learned a few things over the years when making snow, “When we have cold nights, we take advantage of that. So if we have a really cold night, we’re making snow overnight.”

As crews continue making snow, the park has announced they’ll have special winter break hours ahead of opening the skiing and snowboarding runs. The winter break hours will be December 28 to 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and January 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., only for the snow tubing hill. Snowboarding, skiing and snowshoeing areas are still closed at this time.

They expect to have the hills open for skiing and snowboarding in early January and the Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink, which is next to Winter Park is also scheduled to open in January.

Stay up to date with the latest from Winter Park on their website or Facebook page.