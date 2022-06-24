GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some things go hand in hand during the summertime. A block party in Green Bay is one of them.

On Saturday, Washington Street in Green Bay will be bustling with live music, food trucks, and games for everyone. The Washington Street Block Party is being hosted by Downtown Green Bay and Nicolet Bank and will be between Walnut and Doty Streets from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be plenty to do for everyone, including two local food trucks, a 28-foot climbing wall, and live music.

This is the first of three Washington Street Block parties, the next one is on July 24 followed by one on August 21.