Letters to the Community Submission

(WFRV) – Living in these current times, as a television station with the power to inform viewers throughout Northeast Wisconsin and as vital members of this community, we wanted to do something unique FOR our communities. We want to help create productive opportunities to have conversations about race so that all sides start to listen and hear each other.

We’re reaching out to various members in our area to put together their own one minute letter to our/their communities. Their wants, feelings, concerns, and hopes – totally unscripted and unedited – our community speaking from the heart.

Now, it’s your turn. Submit your letter sharing your experience with race in Wisconsin below.

