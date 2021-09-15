Leveling Up: Wausau masonry team wins chance to compete in World Championship

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wausau team is moving on to the finals after being chosen as “Wisconsin’s Best Bricklayer” for the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 Wisconsin Regional Series event.

According to a release, North American masons grabbed their levels and trowels and met at Fond du Lac Stone to race for a chance to qualify for the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 in Las Vegas.

In its 20th season, organizers say the Wednesday event is one of 22 regional qualifiers to be held across North America.

What is it?

The bricklaying battle is designed to test the speed, skill, and stamina of each participant. Organizers say they do this by challenging participants to build the highest and finest 26-foot-long brick wall in one hour, with as few errors as possible.

Working with their trusted mason tender, event staff say the winning bricklayer was determined by a judging panel who subtracted any mistakes from the total number of bricks laid on their wall.

Who won?

SPEC MIX announces Michael Schlund has earned the coveted title of “Wisconsin’s Best Bricklayer.” They say he laid 569 bricks in only one hour.

Competing against 9 other local teams, Schlund teamed up with mason tender Aaron Kowalski with Kowalski Masonry in Wausau to earn the title.

The team has officially won their shot to compete on the biggest stage in masonry, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500, at the World of Concrete Expo in January 2022. There, organizers say everyone will compete for the title of “World’s Best Bricklayer,” over $125,000 in cash, and prizes.

In addition to winning a free trip, organizers say Schlund and Kowalski also won $600 for claiming first place, and a variety of prizes ranging from a 4′ Stabila Level to a $200 Blaklader gift certificate.

Second place, also known as the team with the “most-sellable” wall, and the coveted SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN award went to Jake Brock and mason tender Nick Miller. Third place went to mason Gabe Lesher and mason tender Adam Meyer of CD Smith Construction in Oconomowoc.

Masonry Education Day

Nearly 100 area masonry students were given the opportunity to meet contractors and vendors to learn about the industry through hands-on training in Fond du Lac Wednesday.

Educating the younger generation, organizers say students were also able to practice laying masonry structures with brick and watch top masonry students battle in the JR. SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500, an abbreviated version of the journeyman competition.