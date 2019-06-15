LG recalls three models of portable air conditioners

(WFRV) — The Wisconsin State Fire Inspector Association informed the public of a recall of LG portable air conditioner models in a tweet Saturday morning.

According to LG, three models are being voluntarily recalled in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: LP0711WNR, LP0813WNR, and LP0814WNR.

“An electrical component in these models may overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazard,” says LG.

The company advises those who purchased one of the affected models between 2011 and 2016 to stop using the air conditioner immediately.

LG says they will provide free repair service for qualifying, recalled models.

To see if your model is eligible for repair, click here.

Here is how to find the model and serial number: