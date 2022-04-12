OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A march is starting at UW Oshkosh in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Tuesday.

According to the college’s website, the march is the perfect time to show you are an ally to identities in the community that might not be your own and thank those who are already an ally.

Moreover, the school website states the event also celebrates everyone who is “queerly diverse” and those dedicated to making the world safer and more accepting of sexuality and gender diversity.

Organizers tell Local 5 the event is starting at Reeve Union with a rally at 5 p.m. and the march beginning at 6:45 p.m.