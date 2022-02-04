LGBTQ+ equity challenge launching next month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new, 9-week online challenge is hoping to help people get a better understanding of inequity and intolerance of the LGBTQ+ community and how it affects them and the places where they live.

“People in the community struggle with visibility and not being very visible which can lead to a lot of misunderstanding and difficult interactions,” explained Justis Tenpenny, who is spearheading the challenge for the Brown County United Way.

“On a national level, the LGBTQ+ community has really been discriminated against, ignored, even erased, for decades in our country,” Tenpenny told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

The challenge is scheduled to kick off on March 14 and is designed to educate everyone, no matter how they might identify.

“While in some ways things are getting better, there’s a lot of challenges the community still faces,” added Tenpenny.

The program is similar to others that the United Way and other groups have put on, but it’s the first-of-its-kind to focus on the LGBTQ+ community.

“I really think the challenge can bring a greater understanding about the community, which can then inform our everyday lives,” said Tenpenny.

Topics that will be covered range from terminology, history, violence, education, and how to be an ally.

“The challenge, at its most basic level, will lay a foundation for participants about the community and hopefully, with that foundation, we can create better understanding which can lead to more progress,” Tenpenny said.

And in turn, hoping to make all feel welcome in northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

“There are really things that are important to talk about,” said Tenpenny.

The course is free, but you must register online for it. You can do that on the challenge’s website.