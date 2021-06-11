GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Liam’s Coins for Law Enforcement makes hand delivery to Green Bay police

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – A little boy who at just 9-years-old was so impacted by a family friend, a police officer, who was injured on the job that he started his own non-profit.

Liam’s Coins for Law Enforcement is a non-profit started by the Madison boy. He designs coins with images of St. Michael the protector of law enforcement. He hand delivers them when he can.

He and his dad James, a retired paramedic, has delivered more than 3,000 coins in several states.

Their latest delivery was at the Green Bay Police Department.

Liam is not one who’s big on giving speeches. He lets his gesture speak for itself.

The Green Bay Police Department gave Liam and his Dad a full tour of the facility. He got to check out the motorcycles and the swat vehicle. And as he walked through the hallways, any police employee he saw he would offer a coin.

“I want kids to know that police are not bad people. Some are but 98.9% are nice and chill,” said Liam.

“I’m so proud of him, ” added his father James. “He’s done more as a kid than I ever did as an adult.”

Some officers noted how they know the community supports them, but it sure is nice when somebody demonstrates it in the way that Liam has been doing for years now.

One officer made a point of letting Liam know that he’s going to place the coin in his protective vest.

That’s the whole point, after all.

Liam wants the men and women in blue to know that somebody’s always hoping they make it home each night.

Liam hopes to hand out 10,000 coins in all 50 states.

