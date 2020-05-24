Liberty Grove resident dies after being pinned under vehicle

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Liberty Grove resident died on Saturday after being pinned under a vehicle at his home.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page on Sunday morning, that at around 7 p.m. on May 23, deputies responded to reports of a crashed vehicle at a residential home on Wisconsin Bay Road in the town of Liberty Grove.

Officials say when medical personnel arrived at the scene they found the homeowner, a 76-year-old man, pinned under his vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation police concluded that the victim had lost control of his Chevrolet Monte Carlo while backing down a steep driveway. Allegedly, the victim then exited his vehicle while it was still moving and was pinned under the vehicle in the process.

Deputies report to have cleared the scene around 2:30 a.m.

officials say the incident remains under investigation, Local 5 will update the story as it develops.