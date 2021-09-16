GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Liberty Street in Green Bay to close Sept. 21 due to railroad crossing repairs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Liberty Street between Ashland Avenue and Broadway in Green Bay will be closed starting Sept. 21.

According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, due to railroad crossing repairs, Liberty Street between Ashland Avenue and Broadway will close on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 a.m. and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 24 by 3 p.m.

City officials say no detour routes will be available, but both Lombardi Avenue and Ninth Street are available alternate routes. Access to businesses will be maintained.

