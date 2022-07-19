MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The license at a local car dealership is suspended and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) confirmed why.

The order was issued to Sorenson Motors by the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Division of Hearings and Appeals.

WisDOT authorities explained the order was issued after an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles Dealer and Agent Section.

This investigation found Sorenson Motors did the following:

Violated state law when they failed to make records available to the department, failed to maintain business hours, conducted sales on a Sunday, and employed an unlicensed salesperson. Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The suspension will last for five days, explained officials. It began on Monday, July 18, 2022.