License to Cruise drives into its 29th year ahead of Octoberfest

Hundreds of luxury and specialty cars cruised their way into downtown Appleton to kick off this year’s 38th annual Octoberfest.

License to Cruise gives the owners of rare vehicles the chance to show off their rides to thousands of people.

Steve Eggert is no stranger to car shows, this is his second License to Cruise.

He certainly stands out and gets a little creative with his “Packers wagon” which he’s worked on for six years.

“I worked in the papermill for 38 years,” says Eggert. “Toward the end we had to be our own mechanics and I got to learn a lot of mechanical stuff and it paid off. So I think of something and I think how can I make it work.”

He’s only one of 400 car owners featured on College Avenue, but License to Cruise, the kick-off to Octoberfest does more than give us cool hot rods to look at.

“Over the course of the last 37 years we’ve reinvested more than $2.5 million to nonprofits, so Octoberfest is really key for those nonprofits to be able to raise money,” says Nikki Voelzke, Octoberfest committee member.

As for the “Packers mobile”, it may drive Mrs. Eggert crazy, but even the most unlikely suspects are impressed.

“I had some bear fans they liked it so can’t be too bad,” says Eggert.

Octoberfest kicks off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Organizers say the show will go on rain or shine.