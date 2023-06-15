REEDSBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A licensed attorney in Wisconsin pleaded guilty to Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, and Filing a False Tax Return in a case that charged her with stealing over $1.6 million from a client’s trust accounts.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Kristin Lein pleaded guilty on June 14 to the charges listed above, including information that charged her with allegedly stealing $1,643,818 from a client.

The release notes that Lein, a 60-year-old from Reedsburg, is a licensed attorney in Wisconsin.

Authorities say that in June 2019, Lein allegedly began transferring money from several accounts belonging to the client’s trust to her own personal bank account.

During a telephone call with the beneficiary of the trust in February 2022, Lein reportedly told the beneficiary that the trust balance was over $1,800,000. However, authorities say that Lein knew that the actual amount of money held in the trust was significantly less due to her embezzlement of funds.

The release states that Lein continued to embezzle money from the trust accounts until the funds were depleted in September 2022.

Lein, as part of the plea agreement, admitted to using the embezzled funds to pay personal expenses; including improvements to her residence in Reedsburg, and to purchase a pickup truck.

Lein also reportedly admitted that she failed to report the income she obtained from the embezzlement on her 2019 personal tax return.

The three charges of Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, and Filing a False Tax Return carry a combined total of a maximum of 33 years in prison. Lein is scheduled to be sentenced on September 7.

No additional information was provided.