MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver on Wednesday.

The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin confirmed that Ryan P. Murray from Weston was sentenced by Judge James Peterson to 137 months (11.4 years) after deputies located a plethora of meth after a traffic stop.

Officials say that on January 10, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash. The driver, Murray, had left the scene of the crash and was found nearby.

Next to Murray, deputies located a bag that contained 291 grams (0.64 lbs) of meth and a loaded Glock 9mm handgun. Inside Murray’s crashed vehicle, a Kel-Tec rifle, ten loaded magazines, and a suppressor were seized.

At the time of the crash, Murray had five active arrest warrants and nine open criminal cases, including four involving possessing a firearm as a felon and another involving substantial battery.

Murray has reportedly since been convicted and sentenced in many of his state cases and is currently serving multiple state prison sentences with an anticipated release date of February 16, 2028.

Judge Peterson ordered Murray’s 137-month federal sentence to run concurrently to the remainder of his state prison sentences and to any penalties imposed on his still pending cases.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson noted that the protection of the public was the primary driver of the sentence in this case.

He highlighted Murray’s nearly unrelenting pattern of criminality for over 25 years and that Murray was a drug dealer who goes heavily armed. Murray’s history of guns, violence, and drug trafficking represented a clear danger to the community.