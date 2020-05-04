Lifest 2020 rescheduled due to the coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lifest, home of the annual Christian music festival in Oshkosh, has been rescheduled from July to August due to the coronavirus.

According to Life Promotions, Lifest 2020, originally planned for July 9–12, will be rescheduled for August 13–16, 2020. The event in August will remain at Sunnyview Expo Center, home of the festival since 1999.

“Like many outdoor events planned for summer, this change is being made for the safety and

well-being of all involved,” said Dave Romenesko, director of donor relations for Life

Promotions. “We fully understand this rescheduling may cause a few challenges, yet we move

ahead with hope for grace, understanding and continued support from our community as we aim

to serve them with everyone’s best interests in mind.”

For patrons who have already bought tickets and/or reserved camping spots for Lifest 2020,

event organizers are providing the following options:

Option 1) Patrons may use their tickets for 2020. All tickets, passes, camping, parking and add-ons will be transferred to the Aug. 13–16 timeframe.

Option 2) Patrons may use their tickets for next year’s Lifest, July 8-11, 2021. July 1, 2020 is the deadline to move tickets from 2020 to 2021. All tickets, passes, camping, parking and add-ons will be transferred to the 2021 event. Patrons are asked to email the Life Promotions office at tickets@lifepromotions.org to confirm the transfer.

Option 3) Patrons may donate their tickets and camping. Patrons may offer their 2020 tickets and/or camping fees as a tax-deductible donation. Anyone interested in this option is asked to email tickets@lifepromotions.org to confirm their gift.

Option 4) Patrons may request a refund. In the event patrons cannot attend Lifest 2020 or 2021, Life Promotions will provide a full refund. Patrons are asked to email tickets@lifepromotions.org to request a refund. More details will be announced in the coming weeks about any adjustments necessary to the featured artist and activity agenda.

