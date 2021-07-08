Lifest comes back to Oshkosh after year off due to pandemic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Lifest is a Christian Music Festival based out of the Fox Valley.

John Dougherty, Festival Director, said, “We call it a party with a purpose, it’s a family festival, we’ve got inflatables, we’ve got things for the kids to do, we’ve got music, we’ve got all sorts of things that make Lifest kinda different from every other music festival.”

After a year off due to the pandemic, organizers say turnout is great so far.

“We expect about 25,000 people this year, anywhere between 25 and 30 thousand daily attendees. We do have about three thousand campsites,” said Dougherty.

And with all of those fans in the stands this year it creates a positive impact on the Oshkosh economy.

Mayor Lori Palmeri said, “The return of events such as Lifest and others this summer, means a lot to reviving small business in the Oshkosh area, with tourism spending hit hard last year, every dollar spent locally restores the health and vibrancy of the community.”

Fans and volunteers alike are excited to be back for this year’s Lifest.

Maria Bouche, an attendee said, “I love music in general and I like to sing. I like Christian music, it’s got a good message, a lot of good messages to it, and I just like people and I like festivals.”

“I introduce the shows like I get up and say ladies and gentlemen welcome to Lifest 2021! Make some noise! How are you doing?,” said Andy Bong, a volunteer. “That’s what I do, I get the crowd pumping, I get the crowd hyping, that kind of stuff.”

The four-day festival has multiple stages so multiple artists can be featured at once and lasts until Sunday.