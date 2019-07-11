LIFEST: FOUR DAYS OF FAMILY-CENTERED FUN

Twenty-five thousand people are expected to “Party With A Purpose” at Lifest. This four day festival celebrates, family, music, and ministry.

Life Promotions, started Lifest back in the early 1990s. Although it looked nothing like what it does today, this event started off quite small.

Lifest was a 5K run/walk held at Alicia Park in Appleton, Wisconsin but now it has expanded to a permanent stage in Oshkosh.

Although this is a Christian music festival, organizers want you to know this event is open to everyone.

Some of the headliners are: Casting Crowns, Matthew West, Skillet, Mandissa, For King and Country, and Kari Jobe.

Lifest runs July 11 through July 14, by the Winnebago County Park.

For the complete list of featured artists and event information visit: https://lifest.com/