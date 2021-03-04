FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Lifest to return in 2021 after one-year hiatus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Lifest is set to return to Sunnyview Expo Center in July 2021, after canceling their 2020 event due to COVID-19.

Lifest is an annual Christian music festival and is scheduled for July 8 – 11 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. The expo center has been the home of the festival since 1999, according to officials.

While the full musical lineup is not completed, however some of the headliners include:

  • Newsboys
  • Skillet
  • Matthew West
  • Crowder
  • Matt Maher
  • Zach Williams

“We are very excited to bring Lifest back to Oshkosh this summer,” says Bob Lenz, founder and chief visionary officer of Life Promotions.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year festival organizers are working with Winnebago County and Oshkosh to ensure safety for those that attend.

According to officials, camping will be availalbe for the duration of the fesitvial.

For more information on how to purchase tickets visit their website.

