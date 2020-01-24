1  of  2
Light pole falls on pickup truck in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A pole has fallen on a pick-up truck in Green Bay at Libal Street and Greene Avenue.

Officials have not said what the cause of the accident is or if anyone is injured.

Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

