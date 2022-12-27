GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bookstore in Green Bay is closed until further notice due to overnight flooding caused by a burst pipe.

The flooding is affecting nearly the entire store, causing water to cover the entire floor with water.

Please pray for us today. We arrived to the store being flooded from a burst pipe. Our phone lines are down and we will be closed for the time being. We will keep you posted. Lighthouse Christian Books

Local 5 was at the Lighthouse Christian Books on South Oneida Street this morning, and at least an inch of water could be seen covering the floor.

Some of the merchandise is reported to be ruined.

The owner told Local 5 that it must have happened overnight and that the bookstore will be closed until the issue is resolved.