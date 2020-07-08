Lightning damages Kiel apartment building

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Fire Department reports an apartment building sustained substantial damage after a lightning strike Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to 451 Clay Street just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire had started on two sides of the four-unit building. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was discovered in the attic and interior area.

Captain Kevin Voland says no one was inside at the time and the building was under renovations before the lightning strike.

