Lightning strike causes house to catch fire in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following severe weather on Tuesday evening, a home in Green Lake County caught fire after it was hit by lightning.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on August 10 around 7:10 p.m. crews responded to W2240 Oakwood Avenue in the Town of Green Lake. When crews arrived, authorities found a Steeple on the second floor of the house that was on fire.

The fire was reportedly under control quickly.

There were no injuries reported, and crews remained on the scene for two and a half hours. The house had smoke and water damage.

The residents were able to safely evacuate the home.

The cause of the fire was a lightning strike. There was no information on the amount of damage the fire caused.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

