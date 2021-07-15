Lightning strike starts house fire in Kiel, estimated damage of $75,000

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Kiel is believed to have been started by a lightning strike and resulted in $75,000 worth of damage.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, on July 14 around 9:45 p.m., crews responded to the 600 block of 10th Street. The single-family home reportedly had smoke and flames coming from the roof.

When crews arrived smoke and flames were visible from the roof and immediately laddered the roof to start putting out the fire. The fire was reportedly put out within ten minutes. Crews remained on the scene for about three hours for overhaul and salvage operations.

The family was able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

The Kiel Fire Department says a lightning strike was the cause of the fire. Initial damage is estimated at $75,000.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.