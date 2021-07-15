LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Lightning strike starts house fire in Kiel, estimated damage of $75,000

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Kiel is believed to have been started by a lightning strike and resulted in $75,000 worth of damage.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, on July 14 around 9:45 p.m., crews responded to the 600 block of 10th Street. The single-family home reportedly had smoke and flames coming from the roof.

When crews arrived smoke and flames were visible from the roof and immediately laddered the roof to start putting out the fire. The fire was reportedly put out within ten minutes. Crews remained on the scene for about three hours for overhaul and salvage operations.

The family was able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

The Kiel Fire Department says a lightning strike was the cause of the fire. Initial damage is estimated at $75,000.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Flash the Bat Dog providing smiles to baseball fans

Green Bay to host Ohio Valley Region Baseball Tournament

Top players gather for return of Coaches Association All Star Game

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win