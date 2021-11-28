LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Lights in Lincoln Park show shines bright, open through Dec. 29

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One community was definitely shining bright on Saturday night.

Lights in Lincoln Park in Manitowoc celebrated its 10th anniversary in a dazzling way offering spectators more than 70 wild animal light displays – which were inspired by the animals at the zoo- multiple lit-up drive-thru arches, and numerous other lighting effects.

“People can come through with their families and fill up their cars. We ask for a $5 donation. People can go through at their own leisure and take as much time as they want going through, taking pictures if they like, and just having a good time with the family,” shared Douglas Koch, president/chairman of Lights in Lincoln Park show.

All the proceeds brought in by the light show go towards improving the Lincoln Park Zoo. The show will be open through December 29.

