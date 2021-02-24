‘Like advancing to the championship game’: Green Bay selected as one of nine finalists for health prize

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay was chosen as a finalist for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) Culture of Health Prize.

Nine finalists across the country were selected, Green Bay is one of them, for the national prize which honors communities working on advancing health, opportunity and equity for all.

Green Bay had a joint application with Wello.

“Being named a RWJF Culture of Health Prize finalist community is like advancing to the championship game in the health and well-being world,” says Natalie Bomstad, Executive Director of Wello.

According to a release, RWJF is the nation’s largest philanthropy dedicated solely to health. Its goal is to help raise the health of everyone in the United States, by placing well-being at the center of every aspect of life.

To get this far into the process, Wello had to showacase the work to help expand health opportunities for all residents in Green Bay.

“To build a Green Bay where all can thrive takes collaboration at every level and being named a Culture of Health Prize finalist validates that it’s happening here,” says Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

This upcoming spring there will be community reflection sessions which is part of the final phase for the prize selection process.

Winners will be announced this fall.

According to officials, the RWJF Culture of Health Prize is a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.